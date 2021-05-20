Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the company’s current price.

PROG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progenity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.83.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Progenity has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $15.92.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, equities analysts predict that Progenity will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

