Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Mizuho

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.04.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $310.46 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.03, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.83, for a total value of $790,424.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 449,599 shares of company stock worth $154,225,711 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.