B. Riley Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Guess’ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess”s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.62. Guess’ had a positive return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $648.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Guess’ from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of GES stock opened at $28.08 on Thursday. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Guess’ by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $803,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $80,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. 34.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

