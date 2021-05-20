Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim forecasts that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on APLS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $48.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.85.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $26,046.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,461,954.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,310,704 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

