Curate One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.22 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last week, Curate has traded down 43.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00008265 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a market cap of $24.51 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00076069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01169550 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,078.19 or 0.09802652 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00055231 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,351 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

