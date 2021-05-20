Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ GIFI opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.
