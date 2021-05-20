Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) CEO Richard W. Heo purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ GIFI opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIFI. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,700,000 after buying an additional 150,722 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.