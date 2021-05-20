Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MSP opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datto during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datto in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

