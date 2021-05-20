Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Francis Duhay Buys 9,492 Shares

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HJLI) Director Francis Duhay bought 9,492 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,592.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,142.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HJLI opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.54. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories by 1,326.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells tissue-based solutions for patients with cardiovascular disease, and peripheral arterial and venous disease in the United States and Europe. It engages in the development and manufacture of bioprosthetic medical devices for cardiovascular diseases, including the VenoValve, a porcine based device to be surgically implanted in the deep venous system of the leg to treat reflux associated with chronic venous insufficiency; and the CoreoGraft, a bovine based off the shelf conduit to be used to revascularize the heart during coronary artery bypass graft surgeries.

