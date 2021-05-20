Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Fabrice Spenninck also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 12th, Fabrice Spenninck bought 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00.
Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.
