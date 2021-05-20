Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) SVP Fabrice Spenninck bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $31,250.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Fabrice Spenninck bought 5,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $29,750.00.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $6.37 on Thursday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $482.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and automotive software solutions.

