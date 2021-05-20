iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 247,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,549,000 after buying an additional 240,516 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 66,408 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.15 and a twelve month high of $57.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.