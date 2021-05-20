Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $805,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 200,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter.

VEU opened at $62.57 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $63.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.77.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

