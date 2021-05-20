Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 114 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after acquiring an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

