Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

