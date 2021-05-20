Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $191.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $135.58 and a one year high of $197.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.