Ceera Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ceera Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

