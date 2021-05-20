Ceera Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 12,065 Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Bancroft Fund news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV opened at $29.85 on Thursday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Bancroft Fund Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

