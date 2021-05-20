Ceera Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15,192 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 14,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $159.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.02 and a 1 year high of $167.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.