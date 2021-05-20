13,472 Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Acquired by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000. Morningstar comprises about 2.5% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after acquiring an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Morningstar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $233.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average of $229.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $139.19 and a one year high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 18.79%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

In other Morningstar news, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total transaction of $685,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $1,635,788.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,006,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,081,033.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,994 shares of company stock worth $45,134,255. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.