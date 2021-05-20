Strategic Financial Services Inc Sells 2,680 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Strategic Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.61.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $108.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

