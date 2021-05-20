Larson Financial Group LLC Has $100,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $190.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.69. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.