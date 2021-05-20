Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Releases Earnings Results

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a market cap of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

