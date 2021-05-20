salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Decreased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,519,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 683,718 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $321,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 119,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,935 shares of company stock valued at $41,052,744 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $221.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $224.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.92. The firm has a market cap of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 57.79, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $167.00 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded salesforce.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.91.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

