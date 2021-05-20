Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

TRNS stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $416.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Sidoti upgraded Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.50 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

