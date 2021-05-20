Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.
TRNS stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $416.90 million, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06. Transcat has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.20.
In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $363,151.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Transcat Company Profile
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
Further Reading: Diversification in Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.