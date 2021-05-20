Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00.

Shares of W opened at $302.47 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth $1,510,800,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $506,216,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,304,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,534,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,158,000 after buying an additional 848,531 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,253,000 after buying an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

