Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total transaction of $454,335.00.
Shares of W opened at $302.47 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $312.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.52.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
