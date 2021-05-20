Ann Mcdaniel Sells 2,500 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MTCH opened at $138.84 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a PE ratio of -210.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Match Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Match Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after buying an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.