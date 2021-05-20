National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CAO Melissa Rasmussen Sells 3,267 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EYE stock opened at $48.72 on Thursday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,218.30, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of National Vision by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,717,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 289,313 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 196,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,567.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

