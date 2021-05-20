Neal Andrew Fuller Sells 2,275 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $146,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMSF opened at $64.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

