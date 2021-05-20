LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies Acquires 11,100 Shares

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $10.33 on Thursday. LifeMD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.80.

Get LifeMD alerts:

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($2.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.29). The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFMD. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc operates as an online direct-to-patient marketing and telemedicine company with a portfolio of health and wellness brands in the United States. It offers ShapiroMD, a medical device for male and female hair loss; RexMD, a men's telehealth brand offering virtual medical treatment from licensed providers for a variety of men's health needs; Nava MD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology and skincare brand that will offer virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and iNR Wellness MD, a supplement for immune and digestive support.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.