Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 2,500 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $140,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $187,875.00.

ADPT stock opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

