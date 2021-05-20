Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.500-7.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $821.90 million-$835.71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.84 million.Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 31.450-31.900 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,077.86.

MTD stock opened at $1,251.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $713.76 and a one year high of $1,339.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,260.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,178.60.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

