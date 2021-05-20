1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Eugene F. Demark Sells 325 Shares

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Eugene F. Demark sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $11,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $31.79 on Thursday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at about $757,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 393.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 100,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 80,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

