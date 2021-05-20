Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Experian plc (LON:EXPN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 2,678 ($34.99) on Thursday. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,192 ($41.70). The stock has a market cap of £24.57 billion and a PE ratio of 52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,682.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,677.67.

Get Experian alerts:

EXPN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.32) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,805.56 ($36.65).

In related news, insider Alison Brittain acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,546 ($33.26) per share, with a total value of £57,285 ($74,843.22).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.