Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 203,509 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,954,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 203,509 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $524,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $279.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.75. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $166.00 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.