Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is a gene therapy company. It focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. Its pipeline includes VY-AADC01, which is in Phase 1b clinical trials for treatment of Parkinson’s disease and preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, VY-FXN01 for Friedreich ataxia and VY-HTT01 for Huntington’s disease as well as VY-SMN101 for neuromuscular disease. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

VYGR has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.05.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.91. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $165.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.46% and a negative net margin of 60.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,348,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 736,668 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2,116.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 493,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 389,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 362,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 195,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

