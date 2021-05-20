Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) shares traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.68. 170,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OBNNF)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

