Investment House LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment House LLC cut its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,750 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

MCD opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

