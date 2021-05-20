Charter Trust Co. Sells 128 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,084,755,000 after acquiring an additional 897,259 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after acquiring an additional 867,636 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $279.45 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $295.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.