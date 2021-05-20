Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Purchased by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 1,024.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,696 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 16,580 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 98,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.09 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.82.

