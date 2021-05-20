Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 49,400 Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I comprises 0.3% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $1,497,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth about $2,994,000.

NASDAQ:ANZUU opened at $9.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

