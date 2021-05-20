Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Willamette Valley Vineyards alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:WVVI opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.92. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 12.02%.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WVVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.