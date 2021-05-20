Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Strategic Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.98% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $22,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSIE opened at $34.55 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50.

