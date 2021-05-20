Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Has $8.37 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,356 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. eBay accounts for approximately 5.7% of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of eBay by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after buying an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after buying an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after buying an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $59.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

