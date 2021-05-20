Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.70.

CCEP opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

