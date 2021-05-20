Charter Trust Co. Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Charter Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Charter Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 17,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,250,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 923 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,271.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,267.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1,975.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,351.65 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

