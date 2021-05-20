Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 137,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,924,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,027 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $41.02 on Thursday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

