Basic Attention Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.36 Billion (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $1.36 billion and $488.99 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01192663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.68 or 0.09892291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055955 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,931,132 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

