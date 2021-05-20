Morgan Stanley Trims RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Target Price to $390.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RNG. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.33.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $247.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of -201.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.89. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $229.00 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,600 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.92, for a total value of $427,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 215,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,519,391.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.19, for a total value of $137,977.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,277,624.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,861 shares of company stock valued at $11,353,947. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in RingCentral by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

