12Ships Price Down 48.3% Over Last 7 Days (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $64.51 million and approximately $209.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 12Ships alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01192663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.68 or 0.09892291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055955 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12 . 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TSHPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.