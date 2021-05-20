Brokers Issue Forecasts for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of INFI stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,592.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,358.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

