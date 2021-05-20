QuickX Protocol Trading Up 5.8% This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0276 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $13.80 million and $258,225.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00077635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00018849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.08 or 0.01192663 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $4,172.68 or 0.09892291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00055955 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

